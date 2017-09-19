Map shows how much you need to earn to live by TTC subway stops

This one goes out to all the people in hometowns everywhere who've asked "But how can you afford to live in Toronto!?!"

The answer to that question is "work."

An even more specific answer to that question can be found on this map, which estimates how much money you'll need to earn each year for a one bedroom apartment along the subway line.

Rent prices have been on the rise in #Toronto; what does this mean for your bank account and how much can you really afford to #budget? pic.twitter.com/kqXVx6A5lY — Casalova (@Casalova_) September 19, 2017

Real estate marketplace Casalova calculated the average monthly price for a one bedroom rental unit near every subway station in Toronto using its own database of properties.

Then, based on the theory that 30 percent of one's income should go towards rent, they listed how much a person's salary would need to be to live in each area.

The average rent of a one bedroom within 1.5 km of Union Station, for instance, is $2,336, according to Casalova. If a renter were to spend 30 per cent of his or her income on rent, would need to make at least $93,440 a year.

King and Bay stations are at the top of the list, with required annual salaries of $100,720 and $96,480, respectively. Kennedy and Warden are the least expensive to live by, with salaries pegged at $41,040 and $42,920 respectively.

toronto is insane why is the only thing i can afford to live in is like a shelf on a medicine cabinet in a mildewy scarborough basement — riley (@shutupriley) September 10, 2017

It's important to note that many rental properties are more than 1.5 km from a subway station, which are not tracked on this map.

There are also people living within the areas Casalova looked at who don't make nearly as much as the criteria suggests they need to.

Some people have roommates or a partner to help split costs, and some spend more than 30 per cent of their incomes on rent.

Not me, though. I need the other 70 per cent in full for avocado toast, har har har.