City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rent prices toronto

Map shows how much you need to earn to live by TTC subway stops

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This one goes out to all the people in hometowns everywhere who've asked "But how can you afford to live in Toronto!?!"

The answer to that question is "work."

An even more specific answer to that question can be found on this map, which estimates how much money you'll need to earn each year for a one bedroom apartment along the subway line.

Real estate marketplace Casalova calculated the average monthly price for a one bedroom rental unit near every subway station in Toronto using its own database of properties.

Then, based on the theory that 30 percent of one's income should go towards rent, they listed how much a person's salary would need to be to live in each area.

The average rent of a one bedroom within 1.5 km of Union Station, for instance, is $2,336, according to Casalova. If a renter were to spend 30 per cent of his or her income on rent, would need to make at least $93,440 a year.

King and Bay stations are at the top of the list, with required annual salaries of $100,720 and $96,480, respectively. Kennedy and Warden are the least expensive to live by, with salaries pegged at $41,040 and $42,920 respectively. 

It's important to note that many rental properties are more than 1.5 km from a subway station, which are not tracked on this map.

There are also people living within the areas Casalova looked at who don't make nearly as much as the criteria suggests they need to.

Some people have roommates or a partner to help split costs, and some spend more than 30 per cent of their incomes on rent.

Not me, though. I need the other 70 per cent in full for avocado toast, har har har.

Lead photo by

Casalova

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's a secret station on Toronto's new subway line

Map shows how much you need to earn to live by TTC subway stops

Toronto can't stop making fun of the TTC's new decals

These intersections have the most expensive condos in Toronto

The TTC might get new streetcars

Black Lives Matter just shut down Yonge and Bloor

What Yonge Street looked like in the 1970s

Toronto's newest coworking space is for women only