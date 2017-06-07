Some TTC stations are about to look a lot different

Toronto's about to get a subway extension that'll bring Line 1 all the way up to Vaughan and will include six (stunning) new stations. However, some existing stations will also be getting upgrades soon.

On Monday, the TTC unveiled art concepts for seven different stations that are either under construction or are scheduled for improvements at a later date.

A jury chose the artwork and the concepts still need to be approved by the TTC Board. The art will be installed once construction at the stations wraps up, according to a TTC spokesperson.

The new pieces will appear at Chester, King, Runnymede, Sherbourne, St. Patrick, Wilson and Woodbine.

Toronto-based artists are behind each of the projects that serve to animate these stations. The work going the staircase at King Station's western entrance, for instance, is a light canopy by Sean Martindale that'll change throughout the day.

St. Patrick will get a Jane Jacob's-inspired installation by Barbara Todd that'll include 400 ceramic tiles, some with photographs of nearby residents as well as those who frequent the station.

These projects won't be here for a while, but they'll hopefully liven up the spaces you move through daily when they do.