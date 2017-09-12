City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer 2017 weather

It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this week

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is in for two more solid weeks of warm, sunny weather this month, according to meteorologists.

Take that, pumpkin-spice everything.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn tells The Star that our region can expect highs in the mid 20s throughout this week and into next, thanks to a high pressure system.

toronto weather

Toronto's bright-looking forecast via Environment Canada.

That's only about four degrees above seasonal for this time of year, but it should feel pretty dang nice for those of us who just lived through whatever the last three months of rain-drenched wind and sorrow was.

Kuhn noted that The Greater Toronto Area could experience "the odd brief shower" on Wednesday as Hurricane Irma fades out of existence, but that "most of the time it will be dry, and most folks won’t see any rain, just patchy clouds."

Put those parkas back into storage, my friends. Summer '17 isn't over until Sept. 21.

Lead photo by

Wylie Poon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Scenic train ride offers epic views of fall colours near Toronto

House of the week: 14 Evans Avenue

Someone just drove backwards on the Gardiner to make an exit

Northern Lights could dazzle Toronto area skies this week

Poll shows John Tory would win re-election as mayor

It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this week

10 lost gems of Modern architecture in Toronto

It's about to get cheaper to fly out of the Toronto area