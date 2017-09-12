It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this week

Toronto is in for two more solid weeks of warm, sunny weather this month, according to meteorologists.

Take that, pumpkin-spice everything.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn tells The Star that our region can expect highs in the mid 20s throughout this week and into next, thanks to a high pressure system.

That's only about four degrees above seasonal for this time of year, but it should feel pretty dang nice for those of us who just lived through whatever the last three months of rain-drenched wind and sorrow was.

Kuhn noted that The Greater Toronto Area could experience "the odd brief shower" on Wednesday as Hurricane Irma fades out of existence, but that "most of the time it will be dry, and most folks won’t see any rain, just patchy clouds."

Put those parkas back into storage, my friends. Summer '17 isn't over until Sept. 21.