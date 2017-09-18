Controversy erupts over Toronto road signs

To stop cars or not to stop cars?

That is the question that residents of one wealthy Toronto neighbourhood can't seem to answer right now, and, for whatever reason, the decision appears to be all theirs.

Two stop signs that were recently installed along Glen Road in Rosedale are slated to be removed in a few weeks on the urging of the North Rosedale Residents' Association.

Strangely, it was members of that same residents association who advocated for the new stop signs to be installed just a few months ago.

"Speeding on Glen Road occurs regularly," reads a March-dated letter from the residents' association to Ward 27 Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam. "For many years now, residents of North Rosedale and adjacent neighbourhoods who frequent this area have voiced concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety."

The residents called for stop signs to be installed at the corners of Glen Road and Roxborough Drive and Glen Road and Binscarth Road to slow vehicles down – which is exactly what happened in July.

At least a few people who live in the area (or one very rich and influential resident, as some suspect,) were displeased with the results, though, which they say has led to more traffic congestion and louder street noises.

So, just two weeks after the signs were installed, the NRRA began lobbying for the city to remove them.

So let's review:

"It's a little bit unusual for a residents' association to lobby so hard for stop signs and then to ask us to take it out," said Wong-Tam to CBC News over the weekend, noting that other measures used to calm traffic in the city were not feasible at these intersections.

"We are left with very few options," she said.

Reaction from people in the neighbourhood has been mixed, with some wanting the signs left alone and others happy to see them go.

Others in Toronto are simply confused over how this could happen – or upset over what the move says about our city and its policies.

"It shows how Toronto still cares far more about the car than its people," wrote famed urban theorist Richard Florida on Twitter in response to the news on Monday morning.

"I live near this intersection. It is harrowingly dangerous. Speeding is common. There is no bike lane. The stop signs are essential."

"It's incredible the lengths drivers will go to keep speeding," wrote one person in reply to Florida's rant. "The blatant hypocrisy on this rampant lawbreaking is disgusting."

"Lived in Rosedale for 8 years," said another. "Shocked by how few people walk."

As it stands right now, Rosedale's rulers are getting what they want. The stop signs are scheduled for removal on Sept. 29.