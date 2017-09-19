City
5 hanna avenue

Condo of the week: 5 Hanna Avenue

Liberty Village is a neighbourhood of condos, but not all buildings are created equally. Many of the units at 5 Hanna Ave. feature dramatic living spaces that are a cut above the usual offerings. This unit on the seventh floor, for instance, boasts soaring floor-to-ceiling windows that make it feel much larger than it actually is. 

condo 5 hanna avenueAs a corner suite, it offers 270 degree views of the city, which includes a look down to Lake Ontario and the Etobicoke skyline in the distance. What's the point in having so many windows if there's nothing to look at?

condo 5 hanna avenueWhile this is a soft loft, it borrows design principles from the real thing, particularly in terms of the way that the bedroom is incorporated into the space. The sleeping area hovers above the living room without much of a barrier to block out sound.

condo 5 hanna avenueSome people will think that's a novelty that looks kind of cool, while others (e.g. a couple with differing sleep schedules) will probably find it a bit of challenge. It certainly looks nice, though.

condo 5 hanna avenueSpecs
  • Address: #711 - 5 Hanna Ave.
  • Price: $649,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $561.88
  • Listing agent: Brian Chaput
  • Listing ID: C3925250
condo 5 hanna avenueGood For

This condo looks great fro $650K. It's sure to appeal to someone who's willing to spend a bit more on a space to get luxury finishes and a refined design.

condo 5 hanna avenueMove On If

You're more practical in nature. This place looks really big, but the den is tiny so not usable as a sleeping space (as some are) or an office that you'd want to spend all day in. Thus the usable square footage is smaller than it seems. 

condo 5 hanna avenuecondo 5 hanna avenuecondo 5 hanna avenuecondo 5 hanna avenuecondo 5 hanna avenue

