Labour Day Toronto 2017

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2017 in Toronto features the usual stores (e.g. the LCBO and major grocery chains), but also a few surprises. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping or just want to pick up some beer, let this be your guide on September 4.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Some local grocery stores will be open on Monday for any last minute shopping. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Rorschach Brewery Toronto

Forget the LCBO and grab some bottles at a local bottle shop. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Eaton Centre Toronto

You can shop till your drop at the Eaton Centre on Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

CNE Toronto 2017

The final day of The Ex falls on Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

