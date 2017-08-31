What's open and closed on Labour Day 2017 in Toronto features the usual stores (e.g. the LCBO and major grocery chains), but also a few surprises. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping or just want to pick up some beer, let this be your guide on September 4.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Open