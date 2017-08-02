What the Toronto waterfront looked like in the 1970s

Toronto's waterfront might still need work to live up to the potential that most of us believe it has, but a look back in time reveals just what a mess the area was back in the 1970s when its period as an industrial hub came to a close.

What's so remarkable is that the general shape of the harbour has remained intact all these years, but steady efforts over the four decades have reclaimed the land for residential and recreational use.

While opinions are mixed about the presence of condos along the lakeside, these images serve as a reminder that development along the water served as a catalyst for much of the improvement we've witnessed since it was one giant brown field.

Let's not overstate the importance of the condo, though. The federally funded Harbourfront project was also a key element in our waterfront's revitalization. Throughout the decade, industrial sites were expropriated to give way to art galleries, recreational space, and performance venues.

Behold, the post-industrial Toronto waterfront of the 1970s.