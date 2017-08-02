City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto waterfront 1970s

What the Toronto waterfront looked like in the 1970s

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's waterfront might still need work to live up to the potential that most of us believe it has, but a look back in time reveals just what a mess the area was back in the 1970s when its period as an industrial hub came to a close.

What's so remarkable is that the general shape of the harbour has remained intact all these years, but steady efforts over the four decades have reclaimed the land for residential and recreational use.

While opinions are mixed about the presence of condos along the lakeside, these images serve as a reminder that development along the water served as a catalyst for much of the improvement we've witnessed since it was one giant brown field. 

Let's not overstate the importance of the condo, though. The federally funded Harbourfront project was also a key element in our waterfront's revitalization. Throughout the decade, industrial sites were expropriated to give way to art galleries, recreational space, and performance venues.

Behold, the post-industrial Toronto waterfront of the 1970s. 

toronto waterfront 1970s

View of the central harbour and burgeoning skyline in 1970. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970sLooking west across an empty Queens Quay in the early 1970s. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

The Queens Quay Terminal and harbourfront pre-revitalization in 1974. Photo via Harbourfront Centre.

toronto waterfront 1970sThe Queens Quay Terminal in its last days as an industrial site in 1974. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970sLooking towards the Eastern Gap and the young-looking Leslie Street Spit in 1974. Photo by Tom.

toronto waterfront 1970s

The Toronto Star Building and a rising Harbour Castle Hotel in 1976. Photo by Robert Taylor.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Looking west across Queens Quay towards the Maple Leaf Mills at Spadina Quay. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Ship delivery at Maple Leaf Mills in the mid 1970s. Photo by Dan.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Looking east across the Ontario Place grounds in the mid 1970s. This is roughly where the new Trillium Park is now located. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

HMS Haida docked near Ontario Place in the 1970s. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Harbour area south of Tip Top Tailors Building near Bathurst and Queens Quay. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

The CN Tower rises over the sprawling Railway Lands in 1974. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

For a bit more perspective, this is how disconnected Toronto was from its waterfront in the 1970s. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

The roadway to the right in this photo from 1976 leads to what is now Trillium Park. This exact view doesn't actually look wildly different today, save for the development of the skyline. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

The eastern end of Queens Quay approaching Parliament St. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Back in the 1970s, there was no fancy Humber Bay Arch Bridge. These were the options for cyclists crossing the river. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

A young biker rider checks out the massive haul of the Meaford cargo ship. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

toronto waterfront 1970s

Looking southeast across the Port Lands in the late 1970s. Photo via the Toronto Archives.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What the Toronto waterfront looked like in the 1970s

Some parks in Toronto now have free sunscreen

Rental of the week: 42 Dundonald Street

Condo sales are skyrocketing in Toronto right now

9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in July

12 beautiful photos of Toronto from July

August will be an epic month for skywatching in Toronto

Bayview Village shopping mall plans for massive expansion