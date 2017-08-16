Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world according to the The Economist's Intelligence Unit's 2017 Global Liveability Report.

For the seventh year in a row, Melbourne, Australia took the top spot, followed closed by Vienna, Austria. Vancouver placed third and Toronto ranked fourth.

However, as the report says, "just 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points separate Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto."

The report looked at 140 cities around the world and ranked them based on five metrics, including healthcare, education and infrastructure. Here are the cities identified as the most livable places in the world: