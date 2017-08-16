City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto livable city

Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world according to the The Economist's Intelligence Unit's 2017 Global Liveability Report.

For the seventh year in a row, Melbourne, Australia took the top spot, followed closed by Vienna, Austria. Vancouver placed third and Toronto ranked fourth.

However, as the report says, "just 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points separate Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto."

The report looked at 140 cities around the world and ranked them based on five metrics, including healthcare, education and infrastructure. Here are the cities identified as the most livable places in the world:

  • Melbourne, Australia
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Calgary, Canada (tie)
  • Adelaide, Australia (tie)
  • Perth, Australia
  • Auckland, New Zealand
  • Helsinki, Finland
  • Hamburg, Germany
Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world

Part of the CN Tower was on fire this morning

House of the week: 15 Remington Drive

New Toronto condo to double as co-working space

The top 10 places to buy kitchen knives in Toronto

Toronto might take steps to protect small businesses

This condo could replace the Silverstein’s Bakery building

Front Street is about to get an incredible urban makeover