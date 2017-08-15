Toronto might take steps to protect small businesses

Small businesses are closing on Yonge Street thanks to rising property taxes. And while it might be too late for places like House of Lords and Eliot's Bookshop, one city councillor is looking to improve things for others across Toronto.

According to Metro News, councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam will meet with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and hopes to develop strategies to help businesses stay put.

What is happening in Toronto? These signs on Yonge Street are causing a conversation. Is there a tax hike? Has there been one in 20 years? pic.twitter.com/hjtrxk3ecM — Tamara Alexis (@TamaraAlexis) August 11, 2017

Property taxes are rising on Yonge Street because MPAC assesses them based on their "highest and best use," meaning low-rise buildings, like Eliot's and House of Lords, are being taxed as if they're giant condo towers.

As Metro writes, Wong-Tam's strategies include working with MPAC to create a more "nuanced" assessment process.

Wong-Tam tells Metro that what's happening on Yonge could occur elsewhere in the city, so she wants to help keep local retailers in place.