House of Lords closing after five decades on Yonge St.

Yonge Street is changing quickly. Businesses are shuttering as condos are rising up all along this main Toronto thoroughfare.

One local business might have escaped the local condo boom, but announced it was closing down due to high property taxes.

RIP House of Lords. Always walk by 639 Yonge @Isabella saying "12 bucks for the guys, 18 for the girls" in a super low voice. @whitbywino — trevor darlington (@d_trevor) August 3, 2017

Yesterday, Paul Burford, who owns the House of Lords, posted on Facebook saying he would be closing down his hair salon on October 1 after 51 years.

Toronto House of Lords 1984 https://t.co/iSgyKHSJK4 — Retrontario (@retrontario) August 3, 2017

As the Toronto Star reports, the House of Lords has had some famous clientele over its five decades on Yonge Street, including David Bowie and Axl Rose. It was also exactly where you wanted to get your hair cut if you grew up in Toronto in the 1970s.