Toronto is about to get a ton of brand new buses

There's some rare good news for commuters across Toronto today. The city's bus fleet is set for major improvements. The TTC has ordered the purchase of a whopping 440 low floor buses; all accessible, all clean diesel, all brand spanking new.

The request specifies that more buses are needed due to ridership increases over the last two years, up from 435.5 million in 2015 to 462.8 million in last year.

This comes shortly after an announcement that there would be more express routes added all across the city, as well as the purchase of an additional 60 WheelTrans vehicles. It's no Downtown Relief Line, but, hey, these additions will still help.

The new buses are set to cost around $294 million and will feature the new livery that the TTC rolled out late last year. Should the TTC board approve the order at its next meeting, the city will start to see the new vehicles arrive in 2018.