Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 minutes ago
dog tourist toronto

Someone is taking their dog to Toronto's most touristy attractions

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 minutes ago
An adventurous little dog has embarked on a journey to see Toronto as a tourist would (like, if that tourist were 10 inches tall and chased squirrels.)

Meet Edie the Pug, a pretty little thing from the 6ix who loves fancy scarves, human attention, and mugging for the camera. According to her Twitter bio, she is also a "Model/ Event Promoter/Pet Blogger/Ambassador."

Clearly, she's a busy pup, but Edie doesn't let her dogly duties slow her down when it comes to exploring the city.

The black pug and her "humom" Kelly have been working their way through our list of 17 super touristy things you  must do in Toronto, and so far, they've managed to hit eight of the recommended attractions.

The duo started at The CN Tower last week, when Edie posted a photo with the question: "How many pugs high do you think the CN Tower is?"


Next, they hit The ROM.

A few days later, Edie went to St. Lawrence Market, which she described as "farm fresh yummy."

Day four brought the doggie and her owner to High Park, where squirrels abound.

The Aga Kahn Museum was next. Edie tweeted that it is "the most beautiful,serene place in TO."

She's since been to the Distillery District, Evergreen BrickWorks, and, of course, the Rogers Centre during a Jays game. 

You can follow Edie's Twitter account to keep up with her journey and see which tourist attraction she visits next.

Spoiler: It'll almost definitely be one of the places on this list.

Lead photo by

@EdieThePug

