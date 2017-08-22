Someone is taking their dog to Toronto's most touristy attractions

An adventurous little dog has embarked on a journey to see Toronto as a tourist would (like, if that tourist were 10 inches tall and chased squirrels.)

Meet Edie the Pug, a pretty little thing from the 6ix who loves fancy scarves, human attention, and mugging for the camera. According to her Twitter bio, she is also a "Model/ Event Promoter/Pet Blogger/Ambassador."

Clearly, she's a busy pup, but Edie doesn't let her dogly duties slow her down when it comes to exploring the city.

The black pug and her "humom" Kelly have been working their way through our list of 17 super touristy things you must do in Toronto, and so far, they've managed to hit eight of the recommended attractions.

The duo started at The CN Tower last week, when Edie posted a photo with the question: "How many pugs high do you think the CN Tower is?"

Taking @blogTO challenge "17 Super Touristy Things to see in Toronto"

1st stop @TourCNTower

How many pugs high do you think CN Tower is? pic.twitter.com/tcBJ41eBIk — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 15, 2017



Next, they hit The ROM.

Day 2 of my @BlogTo challenge, visit "17 Touristy Things in Toronto"

This stop, the beautiful crystal design of @ROMtoronto#Toronto pic.twitter.com/lMEwCvin6P — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 16, 2017

A few days later, Edie went to St. Lawrence Market, which she described as "farm fresh yummy."

Day 3 of @BlogTo challenge visiting their list

“17 Touristy Things You Must Do in Toronto”

Today’s visit @StLawrenceMkt

Farm fresh yummy 😋 pic.twitter.com/Wr7oF19cvK — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 17, 2017

Day four brought the doggie and her owner to High Park, where squirrels abound.

Day 4 of @BlogTo challenge to visit “17 Touristy Things You Must Do in Toronto”

Today's visit #HighPark @HighParkNC

Watch out for squirrels😱 pic.twitter.com/fGNFNlMot2 — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 18, 2017

The Aga Kahn Museum was next. Edie tweeted that it is "the most beautiful,serene place in TO."

Day 5 of @BlogTo challenge “17 Touristy Things You Must Do in Toronto!”

Today’s visit, @AgaKhanMuseum

The most beautiful,serene place in TO pic.twitter.com/rxEEUnfzuV — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 19, 2017

She's since been to the Distillery District, Evergreen BrickWorks, and, of course, the Rogers Centre during a Jays game.

Day 8 of @BlogTo challenge “17 Touristy Things You Must Do in Toronto!”

Today @bluejays at @RogersCentre

I bet a pug could throw 1st pitch! pic.twitter.com/Sf6EtQIwke — (Miss) Edie the Pug (@EdiethePug) August 22, 2017

You can follow Edie's Twitter account to keep up with her journey and see which tourist attraction she visits next.

Spoiler: It'll almost definitely be one of the places on this list.