Sold! Stunning mansion snatched up for $5 million

Toronto's home to plenty of nice houses, but there's an upper echelon out there that are really envy-worthy. Such is the case with 421 The Kingsway, a stunning contemporary mansion that overlooks the exclusive St. Georges Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke.

While you won't find an indoor pool or in-house movie theatre at this house, it's got pretty much everything else. From fireplaces in nearly every important room to an enormous open concept kitchen to multiple terraces and decks, this is luxury and high design rolled into one.

The house was actually built in 2002 to designs by Toronto-based Altius Architecture. In a previous iteration it looked a bit quirky with hyper-modern furnishings and touches of purple all over the place, but the staging here reveals a more reserved touch, which is a far better fit.

The Essentials

Address: 421 The Kingsway

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6

Lot size: 100 x 286.54 feet

Realtor: David Anderson Oey

Hit the market at: $4,980,000

Time on market: Six days

Sold for: $5,120,000

Why it sold for what it did

It's not surprising to see this one go for a bit over-asking. Regardless of the current state of the market, this is a unique property that was ripe to attract multiple offers from buyers in the luxury market.

Was it worth it?

Considering that this home was also listed for $4,980,000 in 2015, a selling price of just over $5 million seems well worth it. Not everyone will love the design, but it's hard to argue that this isn't a standout property