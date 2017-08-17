Major road closures happening across Toronto this weekend

It's almost the weekend so you know what that means, road closures. Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto on Saturday and Sunday thanks to annual events like Taste of Manila, Wheels on the Danforth and Open Streets TO.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city by car this weekend.

Chinatown Fesitval

The festival will close Spadina Avenue's southbound lanes from St. Andrew Street to Sullivan Street from midnight on Saturday, August 19 to midnight on Sunday, August 20. Dundas Street will remain open.

Taste of Manila

The annual food festival will close Bathurst Street between Wilson and Laurelcrest Avenues in both directions from Saturday, August 19 at midnight to Sunday, August 20 at midnight.

TTC service will be increased to service the event, with buses on the 7/307 Bathurst and 160 Bathurst North routes diverting via Wilson Avenue, Faywood Boulevard and Laurelcrest Avenue.

Open Streets TO

Bloor Street West between Montrose Avenue and Yonge Street, and Yonge Street between Bloor Street and Queen Street, will be closed on Sunday, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



During Open Streets TO, vehicles will be able to cross Bloor Street at Grace Street/Christie Street, Bathurst Street, Spadina Avenue, Avenue Road, Bay Street, Church Street, Ted Rogers Way and Sherbourne Street.

Vehicles will also be able to cross Yonge Street at Wellesley, College, Gerrard, Dundas, Shuter and Queen Streets.

Wheels on the Danforth

Sections of Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road will be closed in both directions on Saturday, August 19 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Specifically, Danforth Avenue will be closed between Byng Avenue and Leyton Avenue and also between Leyton Avenue and Warden Avenue. Meanwhile, Danforth Road will be closed between Landry Avenue and Danforth Avenue during this period.



The TTC’s 113 Danforth and 20 Cliffside bus services will divert in both directions via Warden Avenue, Clonmore Drive, Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue during Wheels on Danforth.

Panorama India Day Festival and Grand Parade

For the festival and parade two northbound lanes on University Avenue from Queen Street West to Dundas Street, and Armoury Street between University Avenue and Chestnut Street, will be closed on Sunday, August 20 from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to road closures, this weekend will have a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service between Kipling and Islington stations on August 19 and 20 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.