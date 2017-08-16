Part of Line 2 will be closed this weekend in Toronto

As we approach the weekend, it's time to brace ourselves for another TTC subway closure. This time a portion on the west side of Line 2 will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Kipling and Islington stations on August 19 and 20 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations on August 26.