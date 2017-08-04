Toronto's most famous male strip club is on the move

Almost one year shy of its 25th anniversary at 379 Yonge St, Toronto's most famous male strip club is changing neighbourhoods and evolving.

Next June Remington's will move to 815/817 Queen Street West, the space The Dog's Bullock's currently calls home. It will feature a separate sports bar on the ground level called the 817 Sports Bar & Grill, a gentlemen's club on the second floor, and an event space in the basement.

The current club will close next July 22 and they'll celebrate the big move with a full weekend of festivities, including a shuttle bus to and from the old and new venue.

The Members Lounge will boast a brand new sound and lighting system, as well as dancers decked out in formal dress code, which is black dress pants, dress shoes, and bow ties — but no shirts. It's basically a Chippendales dream come true.

Remington's owns the building on West Queen West, but that's only part of the reason the club is leaving Yonge Street.

According to general manager Dave Auger, it's also due to the $30,000 a month rent on Yonge street, and a proposed 98-story tower development many years away from being approved, in the works for that location.

Auger says they're very happy about the move and are looking forward to the expansion and a safer new home.