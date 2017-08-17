City
drake toronto billboard

People are still loving Drake's pro-Canada billboard in LA

Canada is far from perfect, but folks south of the border still see at as beacon of kindness, hope and inclusively.

Back in 2016, Drake placed a giant red and white billboard (well before the sesquicentennial events started cropping up) in Los Angeles, which said, "Let's all get along likey the do in Canada."

drake billboard toronto

Now, the billboard's been up-voted to the top of r/Canada (on Reddit) because Canada seems to feel smug about this dumpster fire of a week.

It's unclear if the billboard for his LA OVO Store still up, but people are loving its setiments regardless.

Drake's no stranger to billboards (including the Billboard chart!). His mysterious signature signs have been spotted all over Toronto too, including outside of a potential new restaurant in the Financial District. 

Lead photo by

@OlivierElkhatib

