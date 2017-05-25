Drake just set another Billboard record

Once "Best I Ever Had" hit the airwaves in 2009, hometown hero Aubrey Graham transformed into superstar, spreading love for Toronto all over the world.

As Billboard reports today, Drake is also the first artist ever to remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart "for eight uninterrupted years."

He got his start on the charts with "Best I Ever Had," and has remained there with hit after hit.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 22, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

This past weekend Drake broke another record, after snagging a whopping 13 awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.