17 Wells Hill Avenue

House of the week: 17 Wells Hill Avenue

Despite all the fancy contemporary homes in Toronto you see listed on the market, not everyone wants a slick minimalist space to call home. For people out there who like historical character in a property, this listing at 17 Wells Hill Avenue is sure to stick out.

17 Wells Hill AvenueIt's a stately old Toronto home done in the Tudor style located around the corner from Casa Loma in a neighbourhood that's known for a huge tree canopy and wonderfully quiet streets. 

17 Wells Hill AvenueInside, there's wood everywhere, which exudes a sense of warmth that's only broken in the various white-painted sun rooms, which offer a somewhat stark but not undesirable contrast to the rest of the space. 

17 Wells Hill AvenueTo qualify as a dream home, this property could probably use an update to some of the bedrooms and the basement. The master bedroom and en suite have been renovated, but the other rooms could use a bit of polish to bring them inline with the rest of the house.

17 Wells Hill AvenueSpecs
  • Address: 17 Wells Hill Ave.
  • Price: $2,900,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 90 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 59
  • Transit Score: 89
  • Listing agent: Karen Rosenberg
  • Listing ID: C3875434
17 Wells Hill AvenueGood For

A big family who likes the idea of living in an old Toronto home packed with history and character. Fans of Tudor homes will also like this one.

17 Wells Hill AvenueMove On If

Walkability matters to you. For all its benefits, the Casa Loma neighbourhood ranks quite poorly when it comes to walkable amenities. Transit access is decent, but you're going to be driving a lot here.

17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue17 Wells Hill Avenue

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

