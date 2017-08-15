House of the week: 15 Remington Drive

Remember when Toronto's inner suburbs offered the promise of affordable homes and plenty of yard space? Well, one of those two dreams still exists. Even in the outskirts of the city, house prices have skyrocketed over the last decade.

This recently listed house near Rathburn and Kipling is a pretty good example of how the mid-century vision of suburban life has evolved. While the ample front and back yards are still part of the package — not to mention plenty of parking spots — the interior has become more reserved and slick.

Don't get me wrong. I quite like parts of this house. The kitchen and pantry are great, and the dining room would be much nicer without the glass table. It's also hard to beat the sprawling finished basement. If only there was just a bit more character throughout the home.

Specs

Address: 15 Remington Dr.

Price: $2,690,000

Lot Size: 60 x 125 feet

Bedrooms: 4 plus 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 41

Transit Score: 65

Listing agent: Heather Ferrier, Royal LePage

Listing ID: W3893935

Good For

A big family who likes the quietness and space afforded by this suburban enclave. Streets around here are perfect for road hockey and other activities that thrive on low car traffic.

Move On If

Size doesn't matter. This is a solid home, but you're paying for five bedrooms and a big yard. Not everyone wants that.