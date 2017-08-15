City
15 remington drive

House of the week: 15 Remington Drive

Remember when Toronto's inner suburbs offered the promise of affordable homes and plenty of yard space? Well, one of those two dreams still exists. Even in the outskirts of the city, house prices have skyrocketed over the last decade.

15 remington drive torontoThis recently listed house near Rathburn and Kipling is a pretty good example of how the mid-century vision of suburban life has evolved. While the ample front and back yards are still part of the package — not to mention plenty of parking spots — the interior has become more reserved and slick.

15 remington drive torontoDon't get me wrong. I quite like parts of this house. The kitchen and pantry are great, and the dining room would be much nicer without the glass table. It's also hard to beat the sprawling finished basement. If only there was just a bit more character throughout the home.

15 remington drive torontoSpecs
  • Address: 15 Remington Dr.
  • Price: $2,690,000 
  • Lot Size: 60 x 125 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 plus 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 41
  • Transit Score: 65
  • Listing agent: Heather Ferrier, Royal LePage
  • Listing ID: W3893935
15 remington drive torontoGood For

A big family who likes the quietness and space afforded by this suburban enclave. Streets around here are perfect for road hockey and other activities that thrive on low car traffic.

15 remington drive torontoMove On If

Size doesn't matter. This is a solid home, but you're paying for five bedrooms and a big yard. Not everyone wants that.

15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto15 remington drive toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Edwin Hampton Photography

