GO Transit might drop two new stations after uproar

The curious case of the Kirby GO station continues to unfold, and now it looks like it and Lawrence East will be going through the meat grinder again before any ground is broken.

The Toronto Star has published a follow up to their initial investigation surrounding GO stations that Metrolinx was allegedly pressured into approving.

In it, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca acknowledged that people are pissed concerns have been raised over just how Kirby and Lawrence East were approved despite Metrolinx leaving them off their initial list of recommended stations.

Kirby, located in Del Duca's own riding of Vaughan, failed the first few rounds of tests, but still wound up slated for construction.

Del Duca released a statement explaining his longtime advocacy for a station in the middle of nowhere and agreed that should they fail further analysis, they "be deferred" to a later date.

The question of how the stations got approved in the first place still remains.