These are the dirtiest TTC stations

The TTC might have been named the best transit system in North America for 2017, but those who take it daily, know it's definitely not perfect.

As CP24 reports today, the TTC set its cleanliness score target at 75 in the second quarter of 2017, but fell just short of meeting it - it scored 73.7. That's up substantially since 2008, but over the years, the TTC has met its target only three times.

From April to June of this year, the dirtiest stations were on Line 2; only St. George Station, as CP24 writes, received a passing grade in terms of the TTC's cleanliness standards.

The cleanest TTC stations include Rosedale, Davisville, King and the newly renamed Sheppard West Station.

Here are the dirtiest stations according to the TTC's own data: