TTC makes over 35 promises to improve in 2017
The TTC has had a customer charter since 2013. It's a useful document designed to keep Toronto's transit provider on the path to improvement while providing a small measure of accountability when it misses that mark.
The 2017 edition was recently released without much fanfare, but it actually contains lots of exciting news regarding planned improvements and benchmarks that we can expect to see before the end of the year.
Some of the major goals on the docket this year are the completion of the Wi-Fi rollout, the installation of PRESTO at every single subway entrance, and the grandaddy of them all, the opening of the Spadina Subway Extension.
Along with these major goals, there are a host of other promises that the TTC has made to improve the rider experience each quarter this year. Below are some of the highlights.
The final quarter is unsurprisingly more robust than the previous ones, as the TTC tries to bring its projects together before the end of the calendar year.
It's worth bearing in mind, however, that some of the timing here is actually conservative. The completion of the Wi-Fi rollout will likely happen in the second quarter, as one example.
In any case, there are some ambitious plans on the table. Let's check back at the end of the year to see how the TTC did. The whole 2017 TTC customer charter can be found on their website.
