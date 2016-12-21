City
There's now PRESTO at every subway station in Toronto

A milestone in the PRESTO rollout has been quietly achieved this month. Every TTC subway station now features at least one entrance equipped with card readers or fare gates for the new payment system that's expected to take over the entire transit system by 2018.

There is, of course, plenty of work left to be done before everyone will happily use the green card, but amidst various news of delays to the rollout, it's worth noting that it's becoming far more feasible to ditch tokens as we head into 2017.

The next step is to ensure that PRESTO is available at each and every entrance to stations across the system, something which is still months away. A host of bus routes across the network also await the installation of PRESTO card readers.

It would also be marvellous if they could fix all of the malfunctioning reload machines, but let's be generous and mark the achievments that have been made. The TTC is slowly entering the present.

TTC

