Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

66 portland street toronto

Toronto is filled with thousands of soft loft-style condos that generally lack any character whatsoever, but there are those diamonds in the rough that find a nice balance between an industrial finish and modern amenities. This unit at 66 Portland St. fit that bill.

66 portland street torontoLast we got a peek inside this building, it was at a sprawling penthouse suite with an unreal private deck that featured an outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. That unit clocked in at just under $5 million, so its intriguing to see how much different a place is that's about $4 million less expensive.

66 portland street torontoIt's certainly not as over-the-top as the its penthouse companion, but I have to say this is one of the nicer $1 million downtown condos I've seen lately. I'm not a fan of how the en suite juts into the master bedroom like a toll booth, but aside from that, it's quite well designed.

66 portland street torontoThe feature that really makes this condo stick out is the wrap around balcony. I mean that's a ton of outdoor space for a condo of this size, offering a variety of different vantage points on the skyline. I could easily imagine spending a summer lounging here.

66 portland street torontoSpecs
  • Address: #701 - 66 Portland St.
  • Price: $979,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $542.15
  • Listing agent: Stephanie Anne Nelwands
  • Listing ID: C3906698
66 portland street torontoGood For

This is a versatile condo that would suit singles and small families alike given the two bedrooms and office setup. It's also just showy enough to suit a consummate entertainer who likes to host dinner and cocktail parties.

66 portland street torontoMove On If 

You want something more cozy. There's a lot of concrete and glass here, and that won't suit everybody.

66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto66 portland street toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

