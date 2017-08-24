Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

Toronto is filled with thousands of soft loft-style condos that generally lack any character whatsoever, but there are those diamonds in the rough that find a nice balance between an industrial finish and modern amenities. This unit at 66 Portland St. fit that bill.

Last we got a peek inside this building, it was at a sprawling penthouse suite with an unreal private deck that featured an outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. That unit clocked in at just under $5 million, so its intriguing to see how much different a place is that's about $4 million less expensive.

It's certainly not as over-the-top as the its penthouse companion, but I have to say this is one of the nicer $1 million downtown condos I've seen lately. I'm not a fan of how the en suite juts into the master bedroom like a toll booth, but aside from that, it's quite well designed.

The feature that really makes this condo stick out is the wrap around balcony. I mean that's a ton of outdoor space for a condo of this size, offering a variety of different vantage points on the skyline. I could easily imagine spending a summer lounging here.

Specs

Address: #701 - 66 Portland St.

Price: $979,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $542.15

Listing agent: Stephanie Anne Nelwands

Listing ID: C3906698

Good For

This is a versatile condo that would suit singles and small families alike given the two bedrooms and office setup. It's also just showy enough to suit a consummate entertainer who likes to host dinner and cocktail parties.

Move On If

You want something more cozy. There's a lot of concrete and glass here, and that won't suit everybody.