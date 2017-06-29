City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
66 portland street toronto

Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The real estate listing for this penthouse condo at 66 Portland Street boldly proclaims this space is "the true definition of cool." Depending on whether or not you've always wanted a glass pool table, this just might be an accurate assessment.

66 portland street torontoIn any case, a lot of effort has been put into making this condo look cool (irony alert). Above all else, it's designed to be an amazing entertaining space with its huge open dining area and sprawling terrace. Even if you don't love the decor, it's hard to argue with pomp factor here.

66 portland street torontoHomey this place is not. The main living area would feel a bit like a bowling alley if it wasn't for the strategically placed television nook, but if you imagine it filled with guests, the layout make sense. 

66 portland street torontoRegardless of the maybe-too-slick interior, it's the outdoor space that's actually special here. There's 3,200 feet of it spread across a number of terraces, one of which features an amazing outdoor kitchen and covered TV area. You know you've made it when you can watch TV in the rain.

66 portland street torontoBottom line, if you've always imagined hosting baller rooftop parties, this condo is like a dream. If you prefer more intimate spaces, look elsewhere.

66 portland street torontoSpecs
66 portland street torontoGood For

The consummate socialite host. There's no sense of having all this rooftop space without people to show it off to. 

66 portland street torontoMove On If

You expect a few more rooms for nearly $5 million. This unit is almost 3,500 square feet, but having multiple living areas wasn't a priority when this one was laid out.

66 portland street toronto

66 portland street toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

66 Portland Street

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This $10 million cottage is the ultimate Muskoka getaway

Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

Huge expansion of Robarts Library finally set to begin

Toronto's Trump Hotel will officially become the St. Regis

Canada ranked the most reputable country in the world

Major road closures in Toronto for Canada Day weekend

Rental of the week: 368 Osler Street

Toronto ferry terminal grounds getting major upgrade this fall