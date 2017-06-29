Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

The real estate listing for this penthouse condo at 66 Portland Street boldly proclaims this space is "the true definition of cool." Depending on whether or not you've always wanted a glass pool table, this just might be an accurate assessment.

In any case, a lot of effort has been put into making this condo look cool (irony alert). Above all else, it's designed to be an amazing entertaining space with its huge open dining area and sprawling terrace. Even if you don't love the decor, it's hard to argue with pomp factor here.

Homey this place is not. The main living area would feel a bit like a bowling alley if it wasn't for the strategically placed television nook, but if you imagine it filled with guests, the layout make sense.

Regardless of the maybe-too-slick interior, it's the outdoor space that's actually special here. There's 3,200 feet of it spread across a number of terraces, one of which features an amazing outdoor kitchen and covered TV area. You know you've made it when you can watch TV in the rain.

Bottom line, if you've always imagined hosting baller rooftop parties, this condo is like a dream. If you prefer more intimate spaces, look elsewhere.

Specs

Good For

The consummate socialite host. There's no sense of having all this rooftop space without people to show it off to.

Move On If

You expect a few more rooms for nearly $5 million. This unit is almost 3,500 square feet, but having multiple living areas wasn't a priority when this one was laid out.