The CNE has canceled its most popular day

The CNE is going to be a bit different this year, and not just because of all the new attractions, the spaghetti donut balls and other outrageous food.

In a bit of an under-the-radar move, the CNE has confirmed they've cancelled the popular Youth Day after a six year run.

For those unfamiliar, Youth Day was the one day each season when the CNE would make the amusement park more accessible to those under the age of 17 with discounted tickets.

But Youth Day has proven to be a problem over the years. Last year the CNE closed three hours early after fights broke out.

And in 2015 the CNE was forced to close an hour early after misbehaving teenagers got out of hand.

Are we going to start cancelling #community events whenever there's an incident? Accidents happen and sometimes people make poor decisions. — Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦 (@VuongKevin) August 18, 2017

Also today, the CNE announced they'll be beefing up security at The Ex this year in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Spain.