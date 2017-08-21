City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
CNE Toronto Sign Selfies

People are loving the CNE's version of the Toronto Sign

The 2017 Canadian National Exhibition is in full swing this week and, as per usual, pictures of fun food and farm animals are dominating Instagram.

It's safe to say that the CNE is one of Toronto's most-photographed annual events. There's just so much to see. So much to Snap.

Nevertheless, event organizers saw fit to install "a new selfie hotspot" within the selfie hotspot that is The Ex this year: An 8-foot-tall CNE sign modelled after the illuminated TORONTO sign at Nathan Phillips Square.

Complete with a giant maple leaf, added to commemorate Canada’s 150th according to The Ex, the sign is proving quite popular amongst attendees.

It makes a great background for selfies with friends (and more-than-friends)

It makes for cute family photos and solo shots, too.

It even looks kind of cool from the back.

The CNE sign will be illuminated on the west end of the Exhibition grounds near the Princess Margaret Fountain for the duration of the fair.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

