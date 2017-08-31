City of Toronto takes heat for brutal typo

Uh oh, Sapghettio!

In a world where more than 205 billion emails are sent every day, most of us are familiar with typos. Heck, they're practically expected in text messages. Misplaced letters are barely even noticeable on the screen of an iPhone.

On officially-branded public property, though? Misspellings still feel weird – or at the very least surprising.

They're also pretty funny, in a "city officials: they're just like us!" sort of way.

@TorontoComms there must be some mix up here... 😁 pic.twitter.com/Iqj3vkUefl — David Halili (@Kingdavidxiii) August 30, 2017

Yeah, that does say "Jarivs." It's supposed to be Jarvis.

The sign, which adorns one of Toronto's new three-sided transit shelters at Jarvis and Wellesley, has been spotted and snapped by several people over the past couple of days.

Some of those who've seen pictures of it on Twitter and Reddit are asking how this could happen to a piece of street furniture that likely went through many hands on its way to installation.

"I bet the first, maybe first two guys, weren't paying attention," guessed one person. "After that it was 'not my job, not my problem'."

@TOStarfixer New bus shelter at Jarvis and Wellesley. Crazy that these typos can still happen! pic.twitter.com/kxY7wASWn0 — Stéphane Paré (@StephanePare) August 30, 2017

Who knows? Not the City of Toronto, apparently, but they're on the case.

"Hi David, thanks for catching that typo!," replied an official city Twitter account to someone who'd posted a picture on Wednesday. "Can u point out the location of this bus shelter & @311toronto our customer service will follow up."

Thanks again for letting us know. City staff have notified Astral Media (who's responsible for this) & they've requested this be fixed asap — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) August 30, 2017

Once they'd located the errant sign, @TorontoComms flagged the issue internally – but they were sure to let us all know that it wasn't the city's fault.

OUCH.