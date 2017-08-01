City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cabana pool bar

Cabana Pool Bar under police investigation as new fight video surfaces

The internet was buzzing with news of a violent altercation between party-goers and security at Cabana Pool Bar this past weekend, and now a second video has surfaced. 

HD VERSION

Posted by Tdotclubs on Monday, July 31, 2017

In a statement from INK Entertainment released yesterday, the hospitality group says it's cooperating with police to help understand the context of the violence.

According to CTV, the entire situation is now officially under police investigation.

Police are reviewing the video clips, but no charges have been laid yet. 

