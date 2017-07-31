Huge fight breaks out at Cabana Pool Bar

Toronto has seen some pretty great parties down by the lake so far this summer, but one such event took a violent turn this weekend.

A bystander captured an altercation between a party-goer and a security guard at Cabana Pool Bar on Sunday. The smartphone video appears to show a security guard punching a guest multiple times.

It's not clear what is being said on the video, or what exactly started the brawl, but according to CP24, a man interrupted the fight by throwing a cup of water at the security guard to get his attention.

Cabana Pool Bar hosts parties with international DJ guests every weekend throughout the summer.

Jamil Kamal, Director of Risk Management at INK Entertainment released this statement about the incident today:

Cabana takes incidents such as this one very seriously. We are cooperating with the Toronto Police Service so that they can understand the entire context of what took place including the customer conduct that lead to the altercation.

Our priority is to ensure that our venue is a safe place for everyone including staff and customers. This was a very unfortunate incident.