Weekend TTC closures will continue until at least 2019

Weekend TTC closures aren't going away anytime soon. While the TTC has mapped out these closures for the rest of 2017, CBC News reports that they'll be sticking around until at least 2019.

That's because the transit commission needs to continue rolling out Automatic Train Control, a new signal system, across Line 1. Line 2 is also in need of track repairs.

As CBC notes, the TTC has identified weekends as the most efficient and least disruptive time for this type of work.

For your information, the next major subway closure is this weekend. From July 22 to 23, Line 2 will be shut down from St. George to Broadview.

