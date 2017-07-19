The TTC will shut down a key section of Line 2 this weekend

We're halfway to the weekend, and you know what that means in Toronto: it's time to prepare for another TTC subway closure. This is something you'll need to get use to. It was just announced that weekend subway work closures will continue until at least 2019.

As for this weekend, there will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on July 22 and 23 due to city work on the Prince Edward Viaduct and various TTC maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

Bay Station will be closed both Saturday and Sunday. While Sherbourne Station will be open on Saturday and closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for the sale of fares.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Monday, July 24. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. George on July 29 and 30.