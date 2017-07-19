City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway

The TTC will shut down a key section of Line 2 this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

We're halfway to the weekend, and you know what that means in Toronto: it's time to prepare for another TTC subway closure. This is something you'll need to get use to. It was just announced that weekend subway work closures will continue until at least 2019.

As for this weekend, there will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on July 22 and 23 due to city work on the Prince Edward Viaduct and various TTC maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

TTC Subway

Bay Station will be closed both Saturday and Sunday. While Sherbourne Station will be open on Saturday and closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for the sale of fares.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Monday, July 24. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. George on July 29 and 30.

Lead photo by

Scott Ramsay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC will shut down a key section of Line 2 this weekend

Rental of the week: 80 Squires Avenue

The CN Tower has a new mascot

Toronto's big apartment towers could soon get major upgrades

CN Tower ranked one of the most popular landmarks in the world

It’ll now take longer to travel from Toronto to the US

Where to find a job right now in Toronto

House of the week: 103 Scarborough Road