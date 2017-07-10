Selfie seekers had to be rescued from Scarborough Bluffs last night

The Scarborough Bluffs make up one of the most beautiful parts of Toronto. The cliffs and blue water below are extremely photogenic and folks often take great risks to grab selfies at this east end spot.

Yesterday evening, as CBC News reports, a pair of siblings in their 20s had to be rescued from the Bluffs after climbing them in an attempt to take a selfie.

I mean... was the #Scarborough Bluffs selfie atleast good? 🤔 — Rock Comrade (@rock_comrade) July 10, 2017

According to CBC, the selfie seeking duo called their mom when they realized they were stuck and she subsequently dialled 9-1-1.

Stop messing around on the Scarborough Bluffs people! How many times.....SMH — Murray S. Rowe 🇨🇦 (@MurraySRowe) July 10, 2017

Firefighters had to use ropes and harnesses to get the brother and sister down. Afterwards, they were charged with a bylaw offence.

Siblings, 20s, stuck on Bluffs, rescued by @Toronto_Fire, now charged by police. Dangerous & waste of resources all for a #selfie. ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2017

The city of Toronto has repeatedly reminded folks to steer clear of the Bluffs because they're unstable after all the rain we've been getting.

UPDATE - #TorontoFire had 19 Bluffs calls in 2016 with 135 units dispatched & 15 persons rescued pic.twitter.com/5b4PilI9FK — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) July 10, 2017

The Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Fire Service reiterated this by asking the public to obey the signs posted in the area. Last year, firefighters rescued 15 people from the Bluffs.