What's open and closed on Canada Day Monday 2017 is a bit more straightforward than this past Saturday. While the statutory holiday is being observed on this day, the majority of the city is back to regular working hours.

Here's what's open and closed on July 3 in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Libraries

Food



Closed

Many restaurants tend to favour Mondays as their day off. Calling ahead is recommended.

Open

Grocery stores

Drink



Open

LCBO

Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Malls



Open

All shopping malls across the city will be open on July 3.

Attractions



Open