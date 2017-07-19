City
It’ll now take longer to travel from Toronto to the US

Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
If you're planning a trip down south this summer, you might want to arrive earlier than usual to the airport.

That's because the US Department of Homeland Security has introduced enhanced security measures for commercial flights flying into the United States.

According to a news release from the department, these measures include "overall enhanced passenger screening," enhanced security around aircraft and passenger areas and enhanced screening of personal electronic devices.

"All personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone will need to be easily accessible and have all cases, cover and/or packaging removed," reads a note on the Air Canada website, which also advises passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight. 

