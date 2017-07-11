City
209 George Street Toronto

House of the week: 209 George Street

Luxury condos are all the rage in Toronto, but sometimes a house will come along that'll make you wonder why you'd ever consider buying a box in the sky — 209 George St. is that house. 

200 George Street TorontoIt's semi-detached three bedroom, two bathroom space that's recalls a time when the street was was in higher repute than it is these days. George, you will recall, is one of the city's oldest thoroughfares, but some sections have seen their better days.

209 George Street TorontoThis, no doubt, keeps the price down compared to what this property might go for if it were located in the Annex or Cabbagetown. And yet, all things considered, the location is pretty marvellous considering the transit options and wellspring of amenities within walking distance. 

209 George Street TorontoWhat's most compelling about this home, however, is its unique features, from the secret outdoor dining space to the open staircase to the old fireplace that serves a centrepiece of the living room. This house is just brimming with character. 

209 George Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 209 George St.
  • Price: $1,345,00
  • Lot Size: 16.33 x 74.92 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Street
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Cameron John Weir
  • Listing ID: C3823157
209 George Street TorontoGood For

Someone who appreciates novel spaces and loves the idea of a house rich with history but also modern amenities. The open concept really works here to update the layout without jeopardizing its heritage elements.

200 George Street TorontoMove On If

You get scared by neighbourhoods with dubious reputations and you insist on having a private parking space. This house won't appeal to everyone, but the person who ultimately buys it will be ecstatic to call it home.

209 George Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Weir Team

