House of the week: 209 George Street

Luxury condos are all the rage in Toronto, but sometimes a house will come along that'll make you wonder why you'd ever consider buying a box in the sky — 209 George St. is that house.

It's semi-detached three bedroom, two bathroom space that's recalls a time when the street was was in higher repute than it is these days. George, you will recall, is one of the city's oldest thoroughfares, but some sections have seen their better days.

This, no doubt, keeps the price down compared to what this property might go for if it were located in the Annex or Cabbagetown. And yet, all things considered, the location is pretty marvellous considering the transit options and wellspring of amenities within walking distance.

What's most compelling about this home, however, is its unique features, from the secret outdoor dining space to the open staircase to the old fireplace that serves a centrepiece of the living room. This house is just brimming with character.

Specs

Address: 209 George St.

Price: $1,345,00

Lot Size: 16.33 x 74.92 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Street

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Cameron John Weir

Listing ID: C3823157

Good For

Someone who appreciates novel spaces and loves the idea of a house rich with history but also modern amenities. The open concept really works here to update the layout without jeopardizing its heritage elements.

Move On If

You get scared by neighbourhoods with dubious reputations and you insist on having a private parking space. This house won't appeal to everyone, but the person who ultimately buys it will be ecstatic to call it home.