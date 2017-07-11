City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto luxury condo

Luxury condo sales skyrocketed in Toronto this year

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's real estate market might be in flux right now, but the market for luxury properties was still smashing records this year.

According to a new report from Sotheby's International Realty Canada, for the first half of 2017, 14,292 properties sold for over $1 million in the GTA. That's up 41 percent since last year. Sales over $4 million were up 93 percent since last year.

Condos, as Sotheby's notes, proved extremely popular.

"With consumers seeking alternatives to limited single family home options, $1 million-plus condominium and attached home sales [townhouses] soared," said a news release.

In the GTA, condos sales over $1 million increased 98 percent year-over-year with 758 units sold. Condo sales over $4 million went up 150 percent (with 15 units sold).

While condo sales boomed, the biggest gains were still in detached homes in the first half of this year. Sales over $1 million were 1111 percent and 80 percent sold over asking. 

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Luxury condo sales skyrocketed in Toronto this year

Giant rubber duck brought in big bucks for Toronto

The Honda Indy brings major road closures to Toronto this week

The dazzling new skybridge is up at the Eaton Centre

Parts of the Toronto Islands will stay closed all summer

Selfie seekers had to be rescued from Scarborough Bluffs last night

You might finally be able to raise chickens in Toronto backyards

Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world