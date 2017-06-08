Waterfront project could ruin Toronto's best surfing spot

Access to the Scarborough Bluffs has been restricted due to a risk of landslides. The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is now working on a plan to protect this natural feature and 11 kilometres of shoreline between Bluffer's Park and East Point Park.

However, as Inside Toronto reports, local surfers are worried that the Scarborough Waterfront Project will destroy the best surf spot in the city, known as the Lighthouse surf break.

We need your help to save one of the best surf breaks in Toronto. Please sign the petition at https://t.co/U24S8RJief and share it. pic.twitter.com/PI847CjbB1 — Surf the Greats (@surfthegreats) June 4, 2017

The surfing community is particularly concerned with the western portion of project, which runs from Cudia to Bluffer's Park. Some of the conservation efforts could include extending the beach into the lake by 60 metres or building a retaining wall, writes the Toronto Star.

While the surfing community says it supports the protection efforts, it has started an online petition, which has garnered more than 200 signatures, to try to save its beloved surf break.

A post shared by Surf Ontario (@surfontario) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:36am PST

"The proposed changes to the Western Segment of the Scarborough Waterfront Project will destroy the most unique, high quality... surf break in the City of Toronto which we call Lighthouse," reads the petition.

"This piece of the development will also stand to eliminate the.. swell in the Bluffers East Main Beach which is often surfed by the growing numbers of beginner surfers and SUP [stand up paddle board] enthusiasts."

Yesterday, Toronto surfers held a paddle out to protest the potential changes.