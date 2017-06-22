Toronto upset Fiesta Farms might become condos

Toronto had a bit of a scare last night when rumours started circling that Fiesta Farms, the beloved grocery store near Christie Pits, might be replaced by condos.

Anxious shoppers and neighbourhood dwellers took to Twitter to lament the potential loss of this food store and garden centre that stocks lots of organic produce and local brands.

Is the land @fiestafarms is on being sold? pic.twitter.com/BLBcE6c9gm — Jess Whyte (@jesswhyte) June 21, 2017

However, the folks at Fiesta Farms reassured everyone that they're not going anywhere, yet.

"We have every intention of being the ones doing the buying," says the post on Fiesta Farms' site. "Fortunately, our lease gives us first right of refusal over any offers. In the worst case scenario, we have an iron-clad lease that will keep us rooted in this community for years to come."

We aren't going anywhere https://t.co/rsoVOOXKWr — Fiesta Farms (@fiestafarms) June 22, 2017

This doesn't guarantee that they'll be able to secure the land, but it suggests good odds along with the owner's strong desire to remain a presence in the neighbourhood.

OH THANK GOD FIESTA FARMS ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE https://t.co/n2qCWKW2kU — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTee) June 22, 2017

As for the prospect of condos, it's far too early to know what they'd even look like if a developer purchased the property. There are a variety of density restrictions in place for the area around Christie Pits that would have to be addressed before a project could move forward.

A promising update from @fiestafarms about rumours of land sale - "We love this neighbourhood" We love you to.

https://t.co/MV5500EwCs — Mike Layton (@m_layton) June 22, 2017

Yet, it's easy to see why everyone got nervous last night. Fiesta Farms sits on a huge chunk of land in a residential neighbourhood that's yet to feel the brunt of the Toronto condo boom even as major development takes place nearby.

This news about Fiesta Farms is what I get for being utterly indifferent to the closing of Honest Ed's. — Michael Healey (@healeytypes) June 22, 2017

It's only one of the few big, independently owned grocery stores in the city, so people love the place and would be devastated to see it close.