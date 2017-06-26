City
pride parade toronto 2017

31 photos of the incredible 2017 Pride Parade in Toronto

It was another Pride Parade to remember in Toronto. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a return appearance alongside Premier Kathleen Wynne, Mayor John Tory, and First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde. But it was the thousands of other attendees lining the streets and dancing on floats who really dialled up the energy for an amazing party.

Check out all the celebratory action in our photo gallery of this year's Pride Parade in Toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

