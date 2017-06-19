Massive new Ontario Place park now open

City
The long awaited Ontario Place Urban Park has finally opened to the public. Premier Kathleen Wynne and Tourism Minister Eleanor McMahon officially unveiled the new green space during a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning. 

The 7.5 acre waterfront park goes by the name Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail and represents phase one of the revitalization of the entire Ontario Place grounds. 

The new green space features a meandering trail and boardwalk, a granite bluff composed of 1,700 tons of Muskoka granite stone, an open-air pavilion, and almost 1,200 trees that were planted to provide strategic shade and to fill in the natural features of the park. 

Ontario Place's life as an amusement park ended back in 2012 at which time it was announced that the former parking lot space at the southeast portion of the grounds would be converted into the park that opened today.

It's been a long time coming, but the first glimpse looks very promising. 

