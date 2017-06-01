City


Condo of the week: 22 Wellesley Street East

One of the most frequent complaints about the Toronto condo market is that there's just not enough three bedroom units available. Convincing would-be home buyers to opt for this more dense form of housing is made easier when they're not forced to give up tons of space.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontoThere's lots to like about spacious condos, though the prices in the Toronto market right now are exorbitant. This 3 + 1 bedroom penthouse unit at 22 Wellesley Street East is a sprawling space that would easily accommodate a family, but it comes in at $3 million.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontoWith 3,200 square feet inside and an 800 square foot private terrace, this condo is bigger than plenty of three bedroom Toronto homes. Someone who's already looking at houses in this price range might be taken by its size and the fact that it's right beside the subway.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontoThe real estate listing describes this condo as a "home in the sky," and that's a pretty accurate assessment for this penthouse. It doesn't feel like an apartment or a flat. Throw in stellar skyline views, and you have an alluring package for those in the luxury market.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontoSpecs
condo 22 wellesley street east torontoGood For

A wealthy family with multiple kids who likes the idea of downtown living. There are two parking spots, but you'd hardly have to drive in the city thanks to the stellar location.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontoMove On If

You want a backyard. There's lots to like about living so close to Yonge St., but some people prefer the little sanctuaries that are Toronto's residential side streets.

condo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east toronto

condo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east torontocondo 22 wellesley street east toronto



