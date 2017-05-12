Toronto house prices hit another record high

It's finally starting to get warmer out in Toronto and of course, our housing market is still heating up too.

According to the latest Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index (which, as Reuters writes, looks at changes for repeat sales of single family homes), in April, housing prices in Toronto were up 2.6 percent since the previous month.

Compared to April 2016, prices were up about 26 percent. Both stats reportedly mark a record high for the city.

Now we'll have to wait and see whether things cool down later this year.