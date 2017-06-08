Condo of the week: 189 Queen Street East

In the sea of cookie cutter condos in Toronto, it's always nice to see a brick and beam loft that does justice to its industrial roots. Such is the case at 189 Queen Street East, a.k.a. The Boiler Factory.

This multi-level unit has an array of unique features, from the centrepiece bath tub in the master bedroom, to the private rooftop terrace accessed from a rather nice looking set of stairs. The hardwood and brick throughout the rest of the unit is also a nice touch.

This isn't the first time we've gotten a look inside this boutique collection of lofts. Unit #5 was listed in 2013 for $469,900, which seems like an absolute steal given today's real estate prices. It too was a fine space, which speaks to the what the building has on offer.

There are drawbacks to condos like this, though. Since it's spread across two levels (plus a third if you count the rooftop) and defined by an open concept design, it's not a good fit for anyone with young kids.

For that matter, it's not the most friendly setup for anyone who needs more than one main bedroom. The listing reads as 1 + 1 bedrooms, but you'd have to do some work to actually realize the second sleeping space.

Specs

Good For

Someone who's always wanted a loft space that reveals its industrial past with a quirky floor plan and plenty of exposed brick. You'll have to climb the stairs often (particularly to get to the deck), but who will complain about that given how nice the space looks?

Move On If

You'd rather a one floor setup in a newer building with a better view. There's lots to like here, but $1.1 million goes pretty far when it comes to Toronto condos, so there are plenty of other options out there.