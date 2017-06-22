Condo of the week: 188 Spadina Avenue

The gentle density offered by townhouses is something that tends to suit Toronto very well. Even as this city grows ever upward, some of the most choice condo spaces are of the low-rise variety. Case in point, this townhome near Queen and Spadina.

There's no grassy backyard, but outside of that, this space feels adequately house-like, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a lovely terrace just seconds from one of Toronto's most vibrant intersections.

In fact, you'd never even know that there was a row of townhouses here from walking by along Spadina. The cul de sac that opens behind the main condo facing Cameron St. is wonderfully private despite its proximity to bustle of two busy retail corridors.

Given what many two bedroom high-rise units go for in the vicinity, I suspect the increased privacy of a separate entrance will be appealing to those who looking for a true hybrid between a house and a condo. Alas, those condo fees are a major bummer at over $1,000 a month.

Specs

Address: 188 Spadina Ave. Townhouse 4

Price: $1,198,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Maintenance Fees: $1,027.15

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Linda Drope and Leanne Weld

Listing ID: C3849879

Good For

This is a perfect spot an urban family who just needs to be close to the heart of the action but doesn't like the idea of living on the 22nd floor of a high-rise.

Move On If

How much is the prime location really worth? If you don't need to be right downtown, there are plenty of very nice semis that you can get on Toronto side streets for this price — and those don't come with pre-set maintenance fees.