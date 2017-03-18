City
Derek Flack
Posted 9 hours ago
45 oxley street toronto

Sold! What a $1 million condo looks like right now in Toronto

With so much talk about the buying frenzy related to detached homes in Toronto, it's possible to forget that the condo market is also red hot in Toronto. While there's way more supply of such units, there's still heavy demand in various pockets of the city.

25 Oxley Street TorontoThis unit at the Glas Condos near Adelaide and Spadina was snapped up after only two days on the market for $200K over asking. The speed of the sale was likely helped by its corner location, the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the various upgrades to the living space. 

25 Oxley Street TorontoThe gas line for a barbecue is also a nice touch. More condos should have these. And while the view isn't incredible, the unit isn't boxed in by other towers (yet), so that confers an additional feeling of spaciousness.

25 Oxley Street TorontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 25 Oxley St. #1204
  • Hit the market at: $799,999
  • Time on market: Two days
  • Sold for: $1,005,000
25 Oxley Street TorontoWhy it sold for the price it did

Given what $1 million would buy you in Toronto's condo market last summer, this one was under-listed at $800K. With space for two bedrooms, 10 foot ceilings, and a healthy dose of upgrades, this is what a million bucks gets you for a downtown condo these days. 

25 Oxley Street TorontoWas it worth it?

Sure. You're not going to get much more for the money in and around King West. This unit is a touch too cookie-cutter for my taste, but that's more the staging than the potential of the space. If I had to describe this condo in a single word, I'd say solid.

25 Oxley Street Toronto25 Oxley Street Toronto25 Oxley Street Toronto25 Oxley Street Toronto

tridelThanks to Tridel for sponsoring this post

