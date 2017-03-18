Sold! What a $1 million condo looks like right now in Toronto

With so much talk about the buying frenzy related to detached homes in Toronto, it's possible to forget that the condo market is also red hot in Toronto. While there's way more supply of such units, there's still heavy demand in various pockets of the city.

This unit at the Glas Condos near Adelaide and Spadina was snapped up after only two days on the market for $200K over asking. The speed of the sale was likely helped by its corner location, the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the various upgrades to the living space.

The gas line for a barbecue is also a nice touch. More condos should have these. And while the view isn't incredible, the unit isn't boxed in by other towers (yet), so that confers an additional feeling of spaciousness.

The Essentials

Address: 25 Oxley St. #1204

Hit the market at: $799,999

Time on market: Two days

Sold for: $1,005,000

Why it sold for the price it did

Given what $1 million would buy you in Toronto's condo market last summer, this one was under-listed at $800K. With space for two bedrooms, 10 foot ceilings, and a healthy dose of upgrades, this is what a million bucks gets you for a downtown condo these days.

Was it worth it?

Sure. You're not going to get much more for the money in and around King West. This unit is a touch too cookie-cutter for my taste, but that's more the staging than the potential of the space. If I had to describe this condo in a single word, I'd say solid.