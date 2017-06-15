Condo of the week: 15 Windermere Avenue

City
A 27th floor penthouse condo with sweeping views of the Toronto skyline sounds pretty amazing, but not all suites are created equally. This unit at 15 Windermere Ave., has some showpiece features, but is ultimately brought down by its quirky layout.

15 windermere avenueFirst, the positives: this is a spacious condo about a minute from the waterfront that offers spectacular views of the city and Lake Ontario. For its size, it's also not radically overpriced in today's market. 

15 windermere avenueThat leads us to the negatives. Toronto condos get a bad name for bland architecture, something that this building could stand as a poster child for. From the faux heritage podium, to the anonymity of its rounded glass facade, this building won't be winning any awards.

15 windermere avenueThis goes for the floor plan, too. The kitchen seems to want a breakfast table, but the person doing the staging the must have thought there wasn't enough room. Meanwhile, the bedroom behind the master could be considered the Danny DeVito to Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins.

15 windermere avenueBuilt a decade ago, this condo is just starting to show its age when it comes to interior design. Everything looks both new and dated all at once. That's just one of the reasons why it'll cost you so much less than an equivalent downtown penthouse

15 windermere avenueOh, and one final note, can somebody please move that lamp cord running to the wall beside the couch? Someone's going to take a bad spill over that thing one day.

15 windermere avenueSpecs
  • Address: 15 Windermere Ave.
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,751.08
  • Walk Score: 46
  • Transit Score: 65
  • Listing Agent: Sunny Gawri 
  • Listing ID: W3813964

Good For

Early risers. Prepare to be greeted by a lot of sunlight each morning. If you love the lake, some of this place's shortcomings will be forgiven thanks to the location and view.

15 windermere avenueMove On If

You hate negative space. There's a lot of it here. In fact, the DeVito bedroom has such an odd design that no one really knew what to do with it. 

