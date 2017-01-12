Condo of the week: 10 Navy Wharf Court

If you had to pick a few of the most desired attributes of condo living, you might put modern design, panoramic skyline views, and amenity-rich locations at or near the top of the list. This condo at 10 Navy Wharf Court checks off a lot of boxes, though not everyone will be wooed by its apparent charms.

This penthouse unit offers stunning views of the skyline and the Rogers Centre, where you can legitimately watch the Blue Jays play from your terrace. But it's also part of the CityPlace complex, a condo "neighbourhood" that's slowly becoming a community, even if it has a ways to go.

The area gets mixed reviews, but this penthouse unit is alluring for its spaciousness and the sense that it's perched above the city. If the design looks a bit nicer than your standard-issue condo, that's because it was featured on a TV show, which left it with an upgraded kitchen and bathroom, amongst other things.

At $1,875,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it's on the high end, but you're paying for the height and upgrades. It's designed to impress, which it mostly does on the surface. Watch out for those maintenance fees, though. $1,262.99 is a hefty sum to fork out each month.

Specs

Address: 10 Navy Wharf Court, PH

Price: $1,875,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,262.99

Listing agent: Victor Deng

Listing ID: C3682919

Noteworthy Features

Nest controlled heating system

Integrated surround sound,

Custom kitchen with high end appliances and wine fridge

Custom bathrooms with slate floor and heated tiles

Access to 20,000 square foot fitness facility with pool

Good For

While this would make for the ultimate bachelor pad, there's enough space for a power couple who are interested in showing off their status by entertaining. The condo has a certain wow factor that prospective buyers will have to be interested in to justify the price.

Move on if

You like the idea of living in a traditional Toronto neighbourhood. CityPlace has way more community resources than it did five years ago,. but it still lacks the feel of the city's established 'hoods. If you don't think you're going to take advantage of the amenities, you might also look for a unit with lower maintenance fees.