City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
block parties toronto

The top 5 block parties in Toronto this June

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Block parties in Toronto this month shut down streets, crank up the music, pour out the drinks and turn up the neighbourhood vibes.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 5 block parties in Toronto this June

Condo of the week: 22 Wellesley Street East

15 beautiful photos of Toronto from May

The 5 worst roads in Toronto

There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1990s

Old garbage plant could be Toronto's next hot event space

Toronto Islands now closed until at least August